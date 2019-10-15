Millennial-Cool Brand Everlane Is Hosting a Pop-Up in Georgetown

It’s finally happening—the cool-girl staple Everlane is coming to DC.

Well, for a little bit at least. The direct-to-consumer clothing and accessories line known for its minimalist basics will host its Denim Counter pop-up for 10 days in Georgetown. It kicks off October 17.

Shoppers can stop by to take home some of Everlane’s most popular denim styles—think the wide-leg jean, cheeky straight jean, and the high-rise skinny—and try on (but not purchase) other clothing such as blazers and cashmere sweaters. Men’s jeans will also be available for purchase, as well.

Throughout the pop-up, Everlane will host a series of events with local style bloggers. Stop by to shop with Sarah Phillips of 52 Thursdays on October 21, Sylvia Colella of Simply Sylvia on October 22, and Rebecca Gallop of A Daily Something on October 23.

Everlane is a member of the disruptor tribe trying to shake up shopping with direct-to-consumer purchasing, a la Casper or Away. It launched in 2010 and distinguished itself by transparently outlining how much it cost to make each product and the brand’s mark-up on each, as well as emphasizing an ethical supply chain.

(It also doesn’t hurt that the clean lines and normcore-esque staples found in its repertoire are exactly what most millennials want to wear today.)

As of now, the brand has stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with a Palo Alto store in-the-works. So—does this pop-up mean a permanent DC location is in the distant future? Your correspondent is crossing her fingers in the name of all things high-waisted and pastel-hued chic.

The pop-up will be in town from October 17 to October 27. Stop by from 11 AM and 7 PM on Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 6 PM on Sunday.

Everlane; 1259 Wisconsin Ave. NW

