Photos From 2019 Washingtonian’s Taste of Georgetown, Presented by INFINITI

Thousands of local foodies came out to one of Washington's most popular neighborhoods for a day of food, music, and fun.

Thousands of local foodies came out for the 2019 Washingtonian Taste of Georgetown, presented by INFINITI on Sunday, September 22. Attendees at the popular festival enjoyed a variety of dishes from more than 20 of the neighborhood’s best restaurants and food vendors. While strolling K Street, they visited the booths of several retailers and sipped beers in the beer garden courtesy of The Berliner and Pacifico, wine from 90+ Cellars, and nonalcoholic beverages by PepsiCo.

Festival-goers also got the chance to experience INFINITI’s all new 2019 QX50, QX60, and QX80 models and visit the Kids Corner for face-painting, coloring, and other activities. Throughout the day, food lovers voted for their favorite restaurants. Washingtonian’s Anna Spiegel awarded the best bites of the day. Congratulations to Ristorante Piccolo for winning People’s Choice Best in Show and to 1789 Restaurant for winning Critics’ Choice in Best Show. Other honors went to Ristorante Piccolo for Sweetest Sweet, Reren Lamen and Bar for Carnivore’s Champion Dish, Clyde’s of Georgetown for Best Catch of the Sea, and Taim for Vegetarian’s Dream Dish.

The 2019 Washingtonian Taste of Georgetown, presented by INFINITI,  was produced in partnership with the Georgetown Business Improvement District and continues to benefit the Georgetown Ministry Center‘s services supporting the homeless.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor: INFINITI

Thank you to our beverage sponsors: The Berliner, 90+ Cellars, Pacifico, and PepsiCo.

Thank you to our participating restaurants and retailers: 1789 Restaurant, The Alex, America Eats Tavern, Cafe Bonaparte, Chaia, Clyde’s of Georgetown, District Doughnut, The Dough Jar, Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill, ENO Wine Bar, Georgetown CupcakeMangia DC Food Tours, Nila Bags, Olivia Macaron, Paul Bakery, Pinstripes, Reren Lamen and Bar, Ristorante Piccolo, The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Sequoia, The Sovereign, Sprinkles, Taim, and Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place.

Thank you to our sponsors: Arnold Bread, Carr Workplaces, DC Lottery, Diamond ResortsFoley & Lardner, Kitchen SaversStateFarm, and United Bank.

Thank you to our festival planning partner: Mars on Gravity.

Photos by Jeff Elkins. 

INFINITI’S QX80
Attendees were able to purchase taste tickets on site
Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place offered its delicious Sunday morning breakfast bagel.
Ristorante Piccolo

INFINITI lounge area for attendees

Calder Stembel, Katie Joyce, and Lisa Casey were a few of the attendees who enjoyed Maracas Ice Pops in the INFINITI tent.

Attendees are able to get inside and view the INFINITI cars
Arnold Bread provided slider samples

Audrey Decker and Meer Syamansoori with the crabcake sliders and Old Bay chips from Clyde’s of Georgetown.
1789 Restaurant provided its crowd-favorite mushroom grilled cheese sandwiches with bisque.
Clyde’s of Georgetown served Jumbo lump crab cake sliders

 

Guests waited in line to taste customized samples.
DJ Little Rock , from Mixing Maryland, spun tunes.
Festival-goers could rest their feet in the seating area.
The Kids Corner

Paul Bakery
Georgetown Ministry
Attendees were also able to shop at area retailer booths at the event including Nila Bags
Attendees had the opportunity to browse and subscribe to Washingtonian
The Washingtonian tent provided copies of Washingtonian, Washingtonian Weddings, Welcome Guide, and other giveaways.

 

 

Attendees enjoyed cold refreshments from the bar stations

 

Attendees waiting in line to order drinks at the bar using their taste tickets

The packed crowd made their way up K Street to each restaurant booths
The crowd

Attendees received chips upon entry to vote for their favorite restaurants