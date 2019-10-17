Sorry, You Pretty Much Can’t Get a Max Scherzer Jersey Right Now

Bad news, Max Scherzer devotees. If you were hoping to show your Nationals pride by sporting a jersey with the fan favorite’s name on it ahead of the World Series next week, you might be out of luck, at least for the moment. A Washingtonian survey of DC sporting goods stores found that his number 31 shirt is often the most in-demand, but with Nats fever sweeping the city after Tuesday’s history-making game against the Cardinals, finding the jerseys right now is increasingly hard.

“We opened up early [yesterday] morning and we had a pretty big rush and sold out of a lot of that stuff,” said one associate at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Bethesda.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Wheaton is totally out of Scherzers, and its location on Market St., Northeast, hasn’t had any since before the game (they’re expecting to get more in the next week or so). So it went with the Nike Store in Georgetown, which says it should have more by this weekend, and Sport Nation in Sterling, which did not know when they’d have more. With prospects looking increasingly bleak, we went straight to the source: the official team store outside Nationals Park. But they, too, had run out. (They also say they will be receiving more before the World Series.)

In fact, the only Scherzer jerseys we were able to find via our (admittedly incomplete) survey were two men’s XXLs: one at Modell’s in Bethesda and the other at Sport Nation in Springfield. We’re guessing they won’t be there for long.