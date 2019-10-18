Refinery29’s Immersive “29Rooms” Event Has Come to DC

Refinery29’s immersive event 29Rooms is what its name suggests: 29 different rooms for visitors to walk through, photograph, and experience. Featured artsy rooms each have a theme, ranging from queendoms to political values to magic. The rooms are created by both local and international artists, like DC’s Trap Bob, who’s known for bold and vibrant colors and uses animation and illustration to develop works inspired by activism. Jamea Richmond-Edwards, another local artist and Howard University fine arts graduate, is one of the collaborators on “The Traveling Billboard,” where she’ll create a mural exclusive to the DC tour stop.

The rooms are interactive. You’ll find chances to paint, reconnect with your childhood self, and lose yourself in optical illusions. Each stop is colorful and bold, making 29Rooms a social media lover’s dream.

“We bring the cultural relevancy of an art museum and combine it with the touch and feel of a studio or a warehouse party,” says Katherine Tooley, Refinery29’s senior vice president of experiential. “We hope to ignite people’s imaginations, spark dialogue, and get people outside their comfort zone so they can discover something new.”

Get ready to snap some selfies, or drag a pal along with you to guarantee the perfect angle.

29 Rooms will be on display at the DC Armory from October 18-27. Adult tickets $29-34; children’s tickets $10.