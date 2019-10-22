Watch the Nats’ Grounds Crew Prepare the Field for the World Series

The first World Series pitch at Nationals Park is just days away, happening Friday, October 25, at 8:07 p.m. Yesterday, the field operations staff, led by John Turnour, painted the World Series logo onto the field. You can watch here—and perhaps dream about what may happen on that field this weekend.
