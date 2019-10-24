Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (10/25-10/27)

Including an industrial loft in Logan Circle and a charming Kalorama condo.

Palisades

2234 49th St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Where: 2234 49th St., NW
How much: $2,545,000
When:  Sunday, October 27 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this huge 6,000-square-foot detached home has three living areas for entertaining. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built last year on a lot surrounded by lush trees.

Logan Circle

1401 Church St NW #404, Washington, DC 20005

Where: 1401 Church St., NW #404
How much: $1,025,000
When:  Sunday, October 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this modern loft in a converted warehouse still retains genuine industrial features, such as exposed concrete and original brick. Each of its two bedrooms has its own adjoining bathroom, and the large windows let in ample light.

Brookland

2815 6th St NE, Washington, DC 20017

Where: 2815 6th St., NE
How much: $989,000
When:  Sunday, October 27 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this five-bedroom, four-bath detached house has nearly 4,000 square feet of space, including a large attic with room for an office and a playroom. It also has an in-law suite and fenced front- and back-yards.

Brentwood

2319 13th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20018

2319 13th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20018

2319 13th Pl NE, Washington, DC 20018

Where: 2319 13 Pl., NE
How much: $689,000
When:  Sunday, October 27 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom rowhouse has high-end finishes like white-oak floors and a marble shower. Its finished basement has a separate private entrance that leads out to a deck, backyard, and garage.

Kalorama

2122 California St NW #460, Washington, DC 20008

 

Where: 2122 California St., NW #460
How much: $399,000
When:  Sunday, October 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: Because this 1905 one-bedroom, one-bath condo still has vintage charm, such as an arched opening into the kitchen and built-in shelving. The building has plans to enlarge its communal rooftop deck, which offers a panoramic view of the city.

