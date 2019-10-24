News

The Nationals’ Ticket System Got Hacked and Somebody Stole a Bunch of World Series Tickets

But! The team says it was able to void the ill-gotten tickets.

Photo via iStock.

With standing-room tickets for the World Series at Nationals Park starting around $1,100 on Stubhub as of today—and seats behind home plate going for around $3,000—they’re the hottest tickets in town. Some were almost literally hot.

Someone apparently hacked into the Nationals’ ticketing system and made off with a bunch of tickets. But not for long. According to a Washington Nationals spokesperson: “We can confirm that fraudulent activity was detected in the ticketing system. It was discovered quickly and immediate action was taken. Any ticket that was obtained fraudulently was voided. We then reclaimed those seats and put them back into our system for fans to purchase. No personal information was breached. As you know, high-profile events such as the World Series are often targets for this type of activity.”

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.

