The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings left the Capitol building this morning, where his body laid in state yesterday ahead of his funeral in Baltimore. Before sunrise, the Democratic congressman, who died last week at 68, was moved from the National Statuary Hall to New Psalmist Baptist Church for a service this afternoon, where family and friends, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Nancy Pelosi, gathered to honor his memory. Our photographer Evy Mages was there at the Capitol.

