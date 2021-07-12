“Missed This”: Washingtonians Celebrate a Fence-less Capitol

The fence around the US Capitol finally came down this weekend, more than six months after fans of President Trump rioted in the building, hoping to overturn his election loss. The fencing had cut the city off from the Capitol complex. The Capitol still isn’t open to visitors, but at least the grounds are back in our daily lives. Over the weekend, Washingtonians eagerly welcomed them back.

Seeing the Capitol without a fence on my walk to mass this morning was a great way to start the day. pic.twitter.com/TuqS9S2qdW — Maggie Edwards (@mags_ced) July 11, 2021

People are picnicking on the West front of the Capitol grounds as well. The fence is almost completely down on three sides already. pic.twitter.com/Wuw2om1Ob6 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 10, 2021

Good AM from a fence-free Capitol! pic.twitter.com/AhN2k2jxYB — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 10, 2021

⁣Why? The capitol complex has been closed to the public after January 6th. Forward-fast: they finally removed the security fences last Friday. So happy to walk around our landmark capitol. pic.twitter.com/Re0Hainnw6 — Erikson Young (@EriksonYoung) July 11, 2021