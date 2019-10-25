Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about not-sad desk lunches? What to do (or give out) for Halloween? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning! Some happy news out of Georgetown: the bar at Wolfgang Puck’s fire-damaged steakhouse, Cut, has reopened and it sounds like the kitchen will be back in action soon, too.

Onto your questions! Leave them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…