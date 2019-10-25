You Can Still Get World Series Tickets—but It’ll Cost You

The World Series moves to DC tonight, with the Nationals now leading the Astros 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. That means the team just might win the whole thing at home this weekend. Want to be there in person? You still can—if you’re willing to shell out a whole lot of money.

According to data from ticket resale site StubHub, the cheapest tickets for games 3 and 4 are around $1,200. From there things quickly escalate, with some prime seats now asking as much as $2,500. That’s more than some packages cost for every home game of the entire 2020 season. The current average price for all levels of World Series resale tickets on StubHub: $1,600 for game 3 and $1,725 for game 4 (when, as of right now, the Nats could potentially win the Series).

Demand in DC is higher than it was in Houston for the first two games of the World Series, StubHub says. It’s also greater than what they saw in last year’s World Series between the Red Sox and the Dodgers—more comparable, according to the company’s data, to demand for the Chicago Cubs’ historic appearance in 2016. Tickets for games 5, 6, and 7 (if they’re needed) are less expensive, since there’s a lot more demand for games that will definitely be happening (i.e. games 3 and 4).

So where are all of these big-money resale ticket buyers coming from? StubHub says that Virginia is best-represented, accounting for 42 percent of sales. Maryland and DC represent 20 percent and 12 percent, respectively. Texas makes up 4 percent.

However, if you don’t want to break the bank while getting in on the fun, we’ve got a few places you can check out the game.

