Where to Watch the 2022 World Series Around DC

This year’s World Series kicks off Friday, October 28 at 8:03 PM. Looking for a place to watch the Phillies take on the Astros? We’ve got you covered.

The Big Stick

20 M St SE

Hang out by the fireplace and dig into some Polish or German sausages with a cold draft beer.

Blackfinn DC

1620 I St NW

This classic downtown DC sports bar is offering game-day specials like fries, pretzels, and ribs.

The Bottom Line

1716 I St NW

Try to snag a seat at this long-running downtown bar, and grab a beer and plate of nachos while you watch the game.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW

This Bloomingdale bar—a hotspot for Phillies fans— is owned by four of Philadelphia’s own. Expect the bar to be packed. Reservations are already booked up for Friday night, but walk-ins are still welcome to squeeze in.

The Exchange Saloon

1719 G St NW

This long-time sports bar right next to the White House has ample TV’s, so you won’t miss a play.

Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Watch the game from any angle at this Capitol Hill sandwich shop/bar. It has a new projector, along with specials geared to Phillies and Astros fans: a Philly Cheese Steak for $16 and a barbecue brisket platter for $18.

The Game

2411 18th St NW

You could get a draft beer, or you could get a rum barrel at this modern Adams Morgan sports bar. The Filipino-inspired bar food is pretty great, too.

Hamilton’s Bar and Grill

233 Second St., NW

Take advantage of the Friday specials at this bar near the US Capitol: $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Miller High Life all night long.

Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St NW

You won’t be able to miss the game at this sports bar with over 40 TVs. There’s lots of space inside and outside, and it’s steps away from the Columbia Heights metro station.

Macintyre’s

2621 Connecticut Ave NW

This Woodley Park pub will serve DC-brewed Old Time Lager for $4.50 all night, while you watch the game on one of its 10 TVs.

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave., NW

This two-floor bar has a patio with TVs, good beer, and a menu with fried snacks and eight kinds of burgers. Look for discounted buckets of all cans and bottles; the beer of the week is Great’er Pumpkin, from Baltimore’s Heavy Seas brewery.

Walter’s Sports Bar

10 N St SE

Navy Yard’s bustling game-day destination has 24 self-pour drafts. You can see the screens from the bar or patio.

Join the conversation!