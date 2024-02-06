Where to Watch the Super Bowl Around DC

If you’re a Chiefs fan: Blackfinn AmeriPub

1620 I St., NW

For members of the Chiefs Kingdom, Blackfinn Ameripub is the place to be. As the official meeting place for the Chiefs Fans Club, expect no shortage of Mahomes jerseys and Chiefs-inspired drinks to be served. Blackfinn says it welcomes all fans, though, no matter their team.

If you’re a 49ers fan: The Town Tavern

2323 18th St., NW

Home to the “DC Niner Empire,” Town Tavern has been the hangout for dedicated 49ers fans in the DMV all season, and Sunday is no different. All-day specials include $5 domestic bottles, $15 Bud Light pitchers, and $25 wing and pitcher combos.

For Taylor Swift-inspired fare: All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Looking to celebrate Taylor Swift as she supports her athlete boyfriend? All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront’s “Taylor’s Version” brunch includes pizzas such as the Guy From the Chiefs (tomato, fonduta, mozzarella, fontina, Sicilian dry oregano, grana, basil swirl) and Monster on the Hill (tomato, mozzarella, beef meatballs, roasted peppers, fresh ricotta, Grana Padano, oregano), plus non-alcoholic and boozy cocktails like the Now We’ve Got Bad Blood (Compass Box Blend, Caffo Solara Orange, Amaro Montenegro, blueberry hibiscus, Cherry Bark Lemon, Red Bull, and sage foam). Guests can also partake in Swift-inspired crafts and take photos with a life-size Travis Kelce cutout.

If you looking for plenty of space: Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

During the most-watched football day of the NFL season, viewers with a large group may find space in Franklin Hall. The beer hall, located in the historic Manhattan laundry building, features a 60-foot bar, as well as a walk-up kitchen, board games, and an abundance of television screens.

If you just care for the Puppy Bowl: Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda

Who cares about the Super Bowl when Team Ruff faces off against Team Fluff this Sunday? If you feel the same way, Bark Social is the place to be. It will host a Puppy Bowl watch party from 1 to 5 PM at its Bethesda location on Sunday; there will be prizes, drinks, and food. Between 1 and 3 PM, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue will have puppies available for on-site adoption.

For self-serve drink options: Tap99

1250 Half St., SE

With all the football and festivities, who has time to wait on a drink? Head to Tap99, the self-proclaimed first 100-percent self-pour tap house in DC. Choose from one of 99 taps, including beer, wine, seltzer, cider, or pre-mixed cocktails. Customers can hand over a credit card or swipe one themselves to get a keycard fob that keeps track of pours by the ounce. The Super Bowl specials include $4 select beers, $1 wings (minimum order of 8), a $4 American slider, and $10 pizzas; these specials will run all day, and seating is first come first serve.*

For some family-friendly fun: MetroBar DC

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Grab the kids and head to MetroBar DC this Sunday for a pre-game tailgate (noon to 3), featuring kids’ fitness classes, face painting, and a food truck with game-day classics; reservations are $5 for the whole family. Stick around for MetroBar’s Super Bowl watch party with happy-hour specials and a 20-foot screen on the heated deck.

If you want to bet on the game: Grand Central DC

2447 18th St., NW

Grand Central in Adams Morgan is for those looking to gamble. It features kiosks as well as window service for wagers. Along with bets, football fans can enjoy the big game on one of the 21 TVs and munch on spiedie chicken skewers, beef on weck sandwiches, and hot wings.

For a plant-based feast: Sticky Fingers Diner

404 H St., NE

Feeling like splurging but don’t want all the meat? Sticky Fingers Diner will offer four plant-based Super Bowl special combos. Combos include Southern Fried Chicken Wings (made from seitan), nachos, and Cheesy Mac, “You need a First Down” and “Grub in This Club” (a reference to a hit song by halftime performer Usher), to “The Swiftie,” an assortment of Taylor Swift’s go-to fast food items. Combos start from $38 in-store ($45.60 via third-party delivery apps) to $76 in-store ($91.20 via third-party delivery apps).

For quarter-by-quarter deals: The Greene Turtle

1237 First St., SE

Looking for some deals during the game? The Greene Turtle will offer a different drink special each quarter during Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday. Quarterly drink specials are as follows: first quarter, $1 Bud Light pints; second quarter, $2 house margaritas; third quarter, $3 Fireball shots; fourth quarter, $4 Vegas Bombs.

For a game with the big game: Clarendon Ballroom

3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

At the Clarendon Ballroom, patrons can watch the game on a 50-foot projector wall and listen on an 18,000-watt sound system. The watch party will feature all-night drink specials, a $25 bottomless buffet, giveaways, and private “tailgating” spaces available by reservation. If the game is a blowout or there’s a lull in the action, you’ll find an array of games like cornhole and jenga.

