Where to Watch the US vs. Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday

The mission is simple: win, and the US advances. Tie or lose and the US Men’s National Team is done. Here’s where to watch the US take on Iran with their World Cup dreams on the line on Tuesday, November 29. The game begins at 2 p.m.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St., SW

Here, you can check out both games that will decide the fate of Group B: As the U.S. competes against Iran, you can also keep tabs on Wales vs. England at this English-themed bar at the Wharf. They’ll be serving select $6 drafts, $40 High Noon buckets, $35 game-day platters (think wings, chicken tenders, cheese fries, and veggies), and a rotating $10 World Cup cocktail.

City-State Brewing Co.

705 Edgewood St., NE

The brewery and taproom in Edgewood will be opening at 1:30 ahead of the 2 p.m. kickoff with burgers by Luxe Burger. Game-day specials on draft include $5 Equal Marriage blond and their cherry sour ale, and a $20 bucket of Lux lagers.

DC Brau

3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE

Usually closed on Tuesdays, the taproom will open at 1:30 for a few hours just to show the game. Throughout the tournament, ten percent of sales go to SMYAL—Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, a local organization working with LGBTQIA youth in the DC area with whom DC Brau partners with annually to produce their Pride Pils.

Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

The Columbian-food hotspot in LeDroit Park is running rotating specials for games throughout the tournament. The US game on Tuesday falls under their extended happy hour running from 12 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, including $9 cocktails, $5 and $6 beers, and $6 boilermakers of Aguardiente and Miller High Life. Chow down on $7 aji amarillo fries, $8 cheese arepas, and $12 bird dogs.

American Outlaw Watch Parties

Astro Beer Hall is the official home of the American Outlaws DC chapter. The group tweeted that Astro will have Champagne on hand and $200 worth of free drinks to the first customers in line if the US beats Iran on Tuesday. Over at Penn Social, an overflow bar for AODC, $6 Oskar Blues Mutant X IPAs and $7 The Yanks Lager from Beltway Brewing are available in addition to $6 Kronenbourg 1664s and $16 Narragansett pitchers.

Here’s a look at some of the specials from additional AODC overflow bars:

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Both rooms of this food-and-beer hall were packed when the US took on England the day after Thanksgiving. Similar crowds are expected for Tuesday’s win-or-go-home match; it’s opening every day at 10:30 a.m. during the tournament. Enjoy $6 Chasing The Cup lagers from Silver Branch Brewing, $6 Tito’s and Captain Morgan cocktails, $4 Miller Lite pints, and $8 Miller Lite steins. In addition to the full kitchen menu, patrons can also get $8 pretzels and $9 nachos to soak up the mid-day booze.

Clubhouse Georgetown

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Still buzzing after their checkered-shirted team knocked out Canada in the first round, the DC Croatian headquarters will host an overflow of American Outlaws starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. $7 parmesan fries and $11 pizzas headline their specials, along with $5 Miller Lites and $7 Tito’s cocktails.