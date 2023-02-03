Where to Watch the Super Bowl Around DC

If you’re a Chiefs fan: Blackfinn

1620 I St., NW

Smells like team spirit. As the official meeting place for the Chiefs fan club, Blackfinn offers themed drinks like the “Magic Mahomes,” “Marty ‘Shot’Enheimer,” and liquor from the J. Reiger distillery in Kansas. But don’t let the flags and Chiefs-gear-clad staff intimidate you: this bar is open to all sports fans.

If you’re an Eagles fan: Sign of the Whale

1825 M St., NW

The self-designated “#1 Philly Bar” is a go-to for Eagles fans, who enjoy watch parties there all season. Expect bar food classics and sea of green gear. Arrive before 6:30 p.m. for best seating.

If you’re still deciding who to root for: Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This diplomatic Super Bowl menu is serving up items inspired by both teams. Try a Funyun-packing Philly Style Steak and Cheese, a Kansas City CB with burnt ends, or drinks unique to both hometowns. The restaurant encourages making reservations or calling 202-885-9714 for parties of 6 and up.

If you’re just here for the Puppy Bowl: Bark Social

935 Prose St., North Bethesda (within Pike & Rose); 3822 Boston St., Baltimore

Just because your dog doesn’t have the chops to go pro doesn’t mean they should stay home. From noon to 4, humans and dogs alike are welcome at Puppy Bowl and pre-game watch parties at both locations, which are co-hosted by Animal Planet and will offer drinks, food, and chances to win prizes. Adoption events co-hosted with local rescue groups will also begin at noon. Halftime at the Bethesda location will feature a corgi race, which is accepting sign-ups here. Reserve a spot for the watch party and related events here.

For jumbo-sized viewing: Tom’s Watch Bar

781 Seventh St., NW

True to its name, this place is designed for optimum game-watching. It has three “stadium” screens and a 360-degree viewing room with personalized audio at every table and more than 120 high-definition screens. Game day will be first come, first served. No reservations.

For a storied Super Bowl dish: Stoney’s on P

1433 P St., NW

Grab a bite of Super Bowl history at this 50-years-and-running institution. According to Stoney’s owner Tony Harris, the restaurant’s signature “Super Grilled Cheese” debuted around the time the first Super Bowl aired in 1967. Stoney’s menu includes five other grilled cheese options, as well soups, salads, and an array of sandwiches.

For self-serve beer options: Walter’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

10 N St., SE

As former Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga says: Rain on me. With 24 self-pour beer stations on a giant beer wall and a pay-per-ounce system, Walter’s offers customers a highly customized drinking experience.

For fresh pizza: Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St., NW

Whichever way you slice it, Lou’s has something for every sports fan: The bar has 23 HDTVs, 30 beer taps, fresh pizza from their pizza oven, and a covered, temperature controlled outdoor patio.

For bar games: Penn Social

801 E St., NW

If you’re not a fan of Super Bowl commercials (impossible), spend the downtime playing one of 23 games available at this massive event space. Options include ping pong, Skee-Ball, giant Jenga, cornhole, and more.

For classics with a twist: The Game Sports Pub

2411 18th St., NW

Serving Filipino-influenced bar food and more than 30 whiskeys, the Game Sports Pub provides a casual sports-watching environment with salty, sweet, and all-around decadent dishes.

For all you can drink: Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Starting at 6 p.m., Union Pub is hosting an all-you-can-drink Super Bowl party. For $57, customers can get select beer and rail drinks and access to the “Pub Grub” buffet. An AYCD tailgate will begin at 3 p.m. for an additional $20. Purchase tickets for one or both events here.

For the other pigskin that matters: Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

With chili dogs, Chicago-style dogs, roast beef sandwiches, and cheap beer, this Midwestern cash-only dive is the stuff of savory dreams.

For family style: Urbano

116 King St., Alexandria; 2985 District Ave., Fairfax

Sharing is caring at Urbano’s two locations. Starting at 6 p.m., the restaurants will offer $6 beers, and two platters for four-to-six people: The Super Bowl XLVII Plate includes wings, quesadillas, taquitos, and nachos for $21, while the Taquito Plate includes four chicken tacos, four beef tacos, blended cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and habanero sauce for $26.

For free food: Last Call Bar

1301-A 4th St., NE

Losing is easier when you can dry your tears with free honey garlic wings. The free food begins at 6 p.m. while great drink deals kick off at 4, with $4 Miller Lite pints, $15 High Life buckets, and $9 spicy margaritas and palomas. First come, first served. No cover charge.