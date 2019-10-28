Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: October 28 – November 3

Monday

Gymboree Play & Music will host a pre- and post-natal yoga class tonight. The class hour-long class kicks off at 6:30 PM.
2639 Connecticut Ave. NW

Tuesday

Celebrate Halloween early at Ballston Exchange tonight. You’ll do a CorePower-led yoga session with pumpkins before you carve them. After, sip a spiced apple turmeric hot toddy from Dirt. The event begins at 5:30 PM.
4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Wednesday

Head by Bodymass Gym tonight for its open house, where it will host a free strength training class from 6 to 7 PM.
2833 Georgia Ave. NW

Thursday 

Happy Halloween—nothing’s spookier than a hard workout, right? As part of its grand opening celebration, the Tenleytown Club Pilates will host free 30-minute intro classes every hour. Times vary, but make sure to either call or register online before.
4433 Wisconsin Ave. NW 

Saturday

Start your morning with a yoga flow at The Potter’s House. Bring a mat, and be ready to go at 9 AM.
1658 Columbia Rd. NW

