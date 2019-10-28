MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

THEATER In Theory, a young professor encourages students to chat on an online message board. But she reconsiders this cavalier approach and begins examining the repercussions of free speech after one student’s offensive and invasive posts. Mosaic Theater’s production of Theory runs at the Atlas Performing Arts Center through November 17. $20-$65 (10/31 is Pay What You Can).

COMEDY Local comedian Simone is curating a comedy show at City Winery with five other performers: Kandace Saunders, Keith Correy, Matt Bergman, Camille Roberts, and Richard Whack. Start the week off with a laugh; early arrivers will be entered into a raffle for a bottle of wine. $15 in advance or $18 at the door, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

EVENT The Coalition for Smarter Growth is hosting its seventh annual Smart Growth Social at Eastern Market North Hall as a fundraiser for smart growth in our area. Chat with urbanists and community advocates, enjoy local craft beer and food, and hear a TED-style talk from Just Up the Pike blogger (and Washingtonian contributor) Dan Reed. $25, 6:30 PM.

THEATER A Chorus Line is a meta-play about the audition process of putting on a show: set in an audition room, the musical follows dancers hoping to get a part in a chorus line. It won “Best Musical” and eight other Tonys in 1976; hear its familiar songs “One” (as in “One singular sensation!”), “At the Ballet,” and “What I Did for Love” at Signature Theatre. Through January 10.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

BASKETBALL The Wizards made a huge offseason move in locking down guard Bradley Beal with a two-year contract extension (the details of which make him ineligible to be traded this season). The team is coming home from its season-opening road trip for the first home game on Wednesday. Watch Beal take on James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena. $22 and up, 8 PM.

THEATER Woolly Mammoth’s What To Send Up When It Goes Down has been traveling around DC in the early part of October with performances at Howard University, Duke Ellington School for the Arts, and THEARC. The production is now moving back to Woolly’s stage on Wednesday night; part ritual and part play, What To Send Up is a response to anti-Black violence that encourages audience participation. Through November 10. $29-$40.

SHOPPING The Superfine! Art Fair returns to Union Market for a second year showcasing works local and international artists. In addition to access to the art, the fair also includes a large-scale installation called Superfine! X, a Halloween party on 10/31, and curated performances throughout the weekend. Through November 3. Tickets and passes range from $15 to $125.