The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for dozens of dogs and cats this Tuesday and Wednesday to make room for “aggressive pest control” at its New York Avenue shelter, says spokeswoman Samantha Miller.

Because all 160 animals currently housed at that location must temporarily evacuate during the service, the organization is desperate to find places for them to go. “We are in critical need of adoptive homes,” says Claudia Roll, vice president of operations. “We have so many wonderful animals in our adoption centers who are waiting to meet their new families, and we want to send as many of them home as possible.”

The animals must be out of the New York Avenue shelter by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Those who aren’t adopted will have to squeeze into the group’s other location, on Oglethorpe Street in Northwest DC, or go home with fosters, volunteers, and staff members. Miller says the New York Avenue building will be safe and re-opened by Thursday at 7 a.m.

The waived fee applies to all animals who are ready to go home the day they are adopted, which means it excludes those who are still waiting to be spayed or neutered. All the available dogs and cats will also be micro-chipped and up-to-date on their shots.

You can stop by either shelter to meet the animals: 71 Oglethorpe St. NW, 202-726-2556; 1201 New York Ave. NE., 202-727-7369. And for those unable to adopt, the rescue is also looking for bedding donations, including clean blankets, sheets, towels, and comforters. Donations can be dropped off at either location or shipped via their Amazon Wish List.

Here’s a selection of the four-legged family members available right now.

