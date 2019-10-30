News

The Nats Win the World Series! Take a Look at Some Excellent Crowd Moments

Crazy game. Crazy series. Awesome fans.

It was a tense, rainy night at Nationals Park as thousands of super-dedicated fans gathered to watch the team do what some considered impossible: beat the Astros in the World Series. Sorry, doubters—they did it! The big victory happened in Houston, but for the entire series, DC fans having been coming out in droves to Nats Park and Navy Yard’s bars and restaurants to cheer on the team, regardless of where the games were actually being played. Our photographer Evy Mages has been documenting the action all along, and she was there for the (wet) action during Game 7. Here are some highlights:

 

 

 

 

 

 

