WORLD. CHAMPIONS.
A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK
— Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019
beautiful https://t.co/fw5GltmqPm
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 31, 2019
David Ortiz just whipped a cigar out of the desk for Juan Soto 😂 pic.twitter.com/h9P295wHXd
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 31, 2019
Aníbal Sánchez crying while hugging Max Scherzer and saying "We won one. We finally won one."
This is everything. pic.twitter.com/bhMdyAfOvW
— Cut4 (@Cut4) October 31, 2019
Can’t mute this, suckas #nats pic.twitter.com/LCSKwKSjwY
— Cuneyt Dil (@cuneytdil) October 31, 2019
Congratulations @Nationals Expos and to ALL LONG SUFFERING Washington Fans in your WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP!
YOU CAN DO IT!#MVPRendon pic.twitter.com/JL4a81wvZH
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2019
“Well, We Lived to See It”
A headline from D.C.’s last championship season, in 1924, applies perfectly today. pic.twitter.com/5UKA95on2D
— Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) October 31, 2019
Party With The People! #WorldSeries @Nationals pic.twitter.com/P9UCCo9K87
— Washington 👻 Capitals (@Capitals) October 31, 2019
Howie Kendrick: We’re live with Juan Soto
Soto: NOW JUAN SOTO CAN DRINK! pic.twitter.com/AH2eIn1kiA
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 31, 2019
Ok @Nationals can we celebrate with a giant Paella of Arroz con pollo for all the team! And some great Dominican food? pic.twitter.com/mZU9rKru9E
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 31, 2019
am i doing this right ? @Nationals @Capitals
last night —————-> this morning pic.twitter.com/ehAKUCdppp
— Captain (@CapsPup) October 31, 2019
We don't give thanks for winning a ball game; we give thanks for the @Nationals bringing joy and unity to a city in desperate need of both. #babyshark #natitude #wonthefight pic.twitter.com/YbhWk0ZktK
— Washington National Cathedral (@WNCathedral) October 31, 2019
Good morning, DC!
No. It was not a dream. The @Nationals did win the #WorldSeries last night.#SportsCapital#FinishedTheFight pic.twitter.com/IKfBOL7Pxc
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 31, 2019
World Series champs should get statehood. #FinishTheFight
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2019
What an impressive run by these @Nationals. You could tell they had something special in that clubhouse. Congrats fellas! According to yelp here’s some fountains if you want to keep the tradition alive. #WorldChampions #FightFinished pic.twitter.com/kkcpmMi8bW
— TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) October 31, 2019
NATS WIN! NATS WIN! NATS WIN! Congratulations to our hometown @Nationals on their phenomenal #WorldSeries victory in Game 7 last night! From our collections, here's rare, preserved footage of the last time a @MLB team in Washington won the Series, in 1924: https://t.co/GZ9wYZyeO6 pic.twitter.com/nadr8CAWxZ
— Library of Congress (@librarycongress) October 31, 2019
Re-watching game from 7th inning with youngest son before school bc he went to sleep before @Nationals scores their runs.
Joy.
He doesn’t know if they won.
— Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) October 31, 2019
My daughter didn’t want to wear her unicorn costume to daycare today… but this was a better option anyway! @Nationals #WorldSeriesChamps pic.twitter.com/AgqiVFyDr8
— Kathleen Ward (@KathleenGWard) October 31, 2019