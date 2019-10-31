THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

MUSEUMS Celebrate Halloween with spooky tours of creepy art at local museums. Both the Hirshhorn and the Phillips Collection will take visitors on a tour through some of the more haunting works of art on display; learn the histories of these sinister works from museum educators. Hirshhorn: 4:30 PM. Phillips Collection: 5:30 PM.

FILM See the 1968 George Romero horror film Night of the Living Dead at the National Museum of American History’s Warner Bros. Theater. A classic zombie flick, it shows a group of people trapped inside a rural home while the undead swarm around outside. At the screening, check out props from the zombie TV show The Walking Dead, including Daryl’s crossbow. $10, 6:30 PM.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

THEATER The musical Newsies (based on the 1992 Disney film) follows the 1899 newsboy strike in New York City. Facing a price hike to newspapers that hurts their jobs, the newsboys band together, form a union, and work with a young reporter to speak out against the greedy publisher. The musical runs through December 22 at Arena Stage. $51-$115.

POTTERY Purchase functional pottery at the annual “Pottery on the Hill” at the Hill Center. Twenty top ceramic artists will sell coffee mugs, vases, platters, and bowls; shop early on Friday and be treated to hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Through November 3. Friday preview reception: $35-$40, 6:30 PM. Saturday: Free, 10 AM. Sunday: Free, 11 AM.

THEATER Scena Theatre presents the US premiere of SEA at the DC Arts Center. Written by Norwegian author Jon Fosse, the play follows a boat of travelers on a journey through contemporary Hades in search of salvation. Through November 24. $15-$35.

IMPROV Washington Improv Theater is showcasing its performers at “Life and Death with WIT” shows at Spooky Action Theater. The shows feature different improv groups performing each time, plus two special guest stars: Dan Silverman of POPville on 11/1 and Alexandra Petri of the Washington Post on 11/8, who will be memorialized with improvised funerals. Through November 23. $15.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

PARADE The Nationals won the World Series (!!!) with a nail-biter of a Game 7 in Houston. Celebrate with the team at the victory parade on Saturday. The parade is scheduled to start on Constitution Avenue NW and 15th Street NW and end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 3rd Street NW with a team rally. Free, 2 PM.

BIKE The Washington Area Bicyclist Association is hosting its annual cider ride on Saturday. Enjoy the autumn foliage on a bike ride through Maryland trails and choose your own distance preference (10, 30, or 55 miles). There will be fall treats at pit stops along each route and a post-ride party at the Dew Drop Inn in Brookland. $45 (plus $35 membership), 8:30 AM.

EVENT The fifth Side Yards brings a nighttime circus to Yards Park. Stop by to see sideshow performances such as aerialists, contortionists, and magicians or try to outsmart a pop-up carnival escape room. There’s plenty of circus fun for all ages, from face painting and caricature sketches to tarot card readings. Free, 5-9 PM.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

FOOD Dine out in support of DMV Black Restaurant Week (DMVbrw), which advocates for increased awareness of Black-owned restaurants and food service providers across the region. Participating restaurants in feature different deals, ranging from discounts to fixed-price menus. Special events include a cocktail competition at Ben’s Next Door on Monday night. Through November 10.

ART Purchase a piece of art at the Mansion at Strathmore’s Drawing for Art event. Browse the venue’s galleries of works by professional artists, then participate in a drawing at 5 PM. The event is set up like a “white elephant” (without the ability to swipe from others). When your ticket number is selected, you can pick the piece of art you want by taking it off the wall. And don’t worry about picking last: there will be more works of art than tickets sold, so even the last ticket will have a choice. Proceeds will support Strathmore’s programs for visual arts. $100 (for a piece of art and admission for two), 5 PM drawing.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Whistler in Watercolor” closes 11/3 at the Freer | Sackler Galleries.