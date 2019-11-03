November Travel Deals

New Golf Links on the Eastern Shore

Where: Inn at Perry Cabin, St. Michaels; 410-745-2200.

What’s special: On the banks of the Miles River sits the upscale Inn at Perry Cabin. Many rooms have river views and all feature luxurious linens and robes. Guests can relax by a fire pit and watch sailboats go by, play tennis, hit the fitness center and spa, do yoga on the lawn by the river, and bike or walk to charming St. Michaels with its restaurants and shops. Now add in what’s new: the Links at Perry Cabin, a championship golf course that’s the final course done by legendary golf designers Pete and Alice Dye. The layout has devilish bunkers, an island green, and a Biarritz green—which features a deep gully bisecting its middle. Best of all, different tees provide fun for all levels of golfer. If it rains? You can practice or play a famous hole at one of the eight indoor simulator bays.

The deal: “Be a Member for a Day” includes 18 holes of golf, use of a forecaddie, and Callaway club rental if needed. Price: $135. Or take advantage of the golf deal and stay overnight, and you’ll receive up to a 20-percent discount on accommodations. Washingtonian readers also receive a free sleeve of Callaway Tour Balls. To book, call Tyler Hahn, director of membership and marketing, at 410-745-2300, or email Thahn@linksatperrycabin.com and mention the deal.

When: “Member for a Day” can be booked any day of the week. The golf-and-accommodations deal is valid for stays Sunday through Thursday. Both deals are available through November 30, 2019.

A Coastal Island Retreat

Where: Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort, Hilton Head Island, SC; 843-842-8000.

What’s special: The largest resort on Hilton Head Island, this Omni is an all-suite property; each room has a mini kitchen and a private balcony with beautiful views. Guests enjoy access to an 11-mile lagoon system for canoeing and kayaking in the Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort community. You can also bike, play on any one of 25 tennis courts or three championship golf courses, enjoy the four pools and two oceanfront Jacuzzis, hit the beach, and head to the spa and fitness center.

The deal: The “Bed and Breakfast” package includes accommodations and daily breakfast. Washingtonian readers also receive a s’mores kit (feeds four), an $18 value. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get the kit. The starting rate is $196 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays through January 30, 2020.

Luxury in Tulum

Where: KASA Hotel Parota, Tulum, Mexico; 866-994-4259.

What’s special: This boutique hotel, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, has comfortable beds, luxury linens, and rainfall showers. Guests can enjoy the infinity pool with swim-up bar, on-site massage, a free shuttle to the beach (10 minutes away), and free bicycles to explore Tulum’s shops, restaurants, and bars. Nearby, other experiences include cave diving, exploring Mayan Ruins, and snorkeling tours.

The deal: The “Grand Mayan” package includes a 40-percent savings on your stay along with free daily breakfast and a 20-percent discount at the golf course. Washingtonian readers will also receive a special Tequila Tasting experience to kick off your vacation, a $50 value. Room rates start at $140 after the discount. Mention Washingtonian when booking by phone. Or book online by clicking here, and using the promo code WASHINGTONIAN (in all caps).

When: Valid for stays through January 30, 2020, with blackout dates from December 21, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

Immerse Yourself in Nature

Where: Playa Cativo Lodge, Puntarenas, Costa Rica; 855-522-8486.

What’s special: This luxe beachfront eco-lodge is in the heart of Costa Rica’s rainforest and is only accessible by boat. It’s surrounded by a 1,000-acre nature reserve and the 35,000-acre Piedras Blancas National Park, home to a variety of mammals, birds, reptiles, and trees. At the resort, guests can enjoy the spa, outdoor yoga, the beach, a pool, kayaking, and snorkeling. On-site El Gavilán Restaurant features farm-fresh organic ingredients, locally-caught seafood, and grass-fed Costa Rican beef, while El Gazebo Bar offers jungle and ocean views and breathtaking sunsets. Eighteen lovely guest rooms have open-air layouts, spectacular views of the wilderness and ocean, locally handcrafted tile, and twice-daily maid service. It’s a sister property of Middleburg’s Goodstone Inn.

The deal: The “Playa Cativo Essentials” package includes a four-night stay; three à la carte, multi-course meals a day at El Gavilán; a dolphin-and-whale-watching tour; a guided mangrove/ocean kayaking adventure; an off-the-grid alternative-energy tour; use of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and snorkeling gear; free Wi-Fi; and local air transfers from San José International Airport to Golfito or Puerto Jiménez airstrips, as well as round-trip scenic boat transfers from any of the local airstrips (Golfito or Puerto Jimenez) to Playa Cativo. Washingtonian readers receive 20 percent off accommodations, and 10 percent off spa treatments. Rates start at $456 a night for deluxe accommodations, double occupancy, after the 20 percent discount. To get this deal, use booking code PURAVIDA.

When: Valid for stays through November 30, 2019 (excluding November 17).

Escape to Belize

Where: The Placencia, Placencia, Belize; 877-417-9179.

What’s special: Located on Maya Beach, it offers luxury one-bedrooms as well as two- and three-bedroom accommodations with a full kitchen. There’s a pool with a swim-up bar, a private beach, SCUBA certification, three restaurants, an overwater bar serving tropical cocktails and light bites, a marina for private boat charters, a fitness center, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary use of bicycles, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. A free shuttle goes to Placencia Village, with its restaurants and shops. Nearby are spots to zip line or hike in the jungle; you can also visit the Cockscomb Basin Jaguar Preserve or Mayan Chocolate Farm. To get to the hotel from Belize City, guests can take a commuter plane (35 minutes) or a land shuttle (three hours).

The deal: The “Fall Special Offer” includes 20 percent off accommodations, complimentary daily breakfast, welcome cocktails, and a metal water bottle. Washingtonian readers who stay three nights or longer receive a VIP arrival: You are met by a personal concierge, after you go through Customs, who will assist in making the connection to your separately booked commuter flight or land transfer. Rates start at $199 for a two-bedroom and $299 for a three-bedroom accommodation, before the discount. The booking code is FALL20.

When: Book by November 30 for travel through April, 2020.