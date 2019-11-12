TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

FILM In the film The Song of Names, a young violin prodigy moves in with a family in London during World War II to escape the Nazis in his home in Poland, then disappears before his first public performance. Years later, his childhood best friend spots another young student with similar mannerisms, leading him on a journey to discover what happened to the friend he lost. The Song of Names screens at the Edlavitch DCJCC. $13, 7:30 PM.

THEATER RENT opened on Broadway in 1996 and the 20th anniversary touring production will stop at the National Theatre through this weekend. Hear the familiar song “Seasons of Love” in this La Bohème-inspired rock musical. Through November 17. $54-$114.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

FILM The documentary Street Heroines celebrates female graffiti and street artists around the world. With visits to more than 10 countries, the film shows the creativity of women worldwide using street art—typically a male-dominated form of expression—to fight social injustice. See the film at the Smithsonian American Art Museum; after the screening, director Alexandria Henry will be on hand for a discussion. Free (registration recommended), 6 PM.

BOOKS Author Henry Hemming explores Britain’s influence on American public opinion during World War II in his book, Agents of Influence: A British Campaign, a Canadian Spy, and the Secret Plot to Bring America into World War II. Hemming describes how Canadian-born MI6 officer William Stephenson used propaganda to change popular opinion from the anti-war “America First” perspective to side with Franklin Roosevelt’s anti-Nazi stance. Hemming will discuss this foreign intervention in American history at the Spy Museum; Agents of Influence will be available for purchase and signing. $10, 6:30 PM.