5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Try Around DC

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G St., NW

Penn Quarter’s new beer hall, coffee shop, and fried chicken-and-doughnut destination is launching breakfast on Monday, November 18. In your cup: Colombe Coffee drinks. On the plate: comforting fare from chef Chris Kujala like French toast doughnuts and homemade biscuits n’ gravy. We also like the sound of DIY breakfast sandwiches with your choice of biscuit, bun, or doughnut and toppings like eggs, pickled chilies, and honey-butter. Breakfast runs from 8 to 11:30 AM. Look for a full weekend brunch to start on November 23.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

Mirabelle restaurateur Hakan Ilhan opens this stylish French bistro in Georgetown on Saturday. Chef Jaryd Hearn, an alum of Michelin magnet Alinea, is at the helm. Patrons can pick from a large brunch menu that includes brasserie classics (French onion soup, croque monsieur), entree salads, sandwiches, and three styles of Benedicts.

Bronson Bierhall

4100 Fairfax Dr. Suite 100., Arlington

Ballston’s new German-style beer hall is rolling out a bunch of new menus for Saturday and Sunday funday. On Saturday, you’ll find a hearty a la carte brunch alongside happy hour drink deals from 11 AM to 7 PM. On Sundays, a brunch buffet spreads out with an omelet station and carving station ($29.95 adults; $12.95 for kids 12 and under). A bloody Mary bar is included in the price for adults, or you can opt for a $10 bottle of bubbles.

Farmers Fishers Bakers

3000 K St., NW

The huge weekend brunch spread at this Georgetown waterfront restaurant is well known, but as of this week, they’ll also offer full-service weekday breakfast from 7:30 to 11 AM. Stop by for chicken and waffles or breakfast tacos. Guests on the go can still grab quick items like coconut-chia bowls from a counter.

Seasons & Sessions

2427 18th St., NW

New chef Thaigarajen Soondrun (a.k.a. Chef Mel) is taking this Adams Morgan beer bar and gastropub in a different direction inspired by his training in Burgundy. For brunch, that means dishes like sweet and savory crepes and a croissant brunch burger.

