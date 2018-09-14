10 Things DC Foodies Are Talking About This Month

The new and exciting in the food world, ranked.

Brooklyn restaurateur Joe Carroll and Stephen Starr (Le Diplomate) aim to buck convention at this warehouse-chic steakhouse near Union Market, with ex–Ripple chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley slinging off-cuts of beef, lamb, and pork—plus plenty for vegetarians. The cabin-chic place opens September 17. 1250 Fifth St., NE.

2. NYC in DC

Two Manhattan powerhouses are making inroads in Washington. The trendy Meatball Shop (1720 14th St., NW) is doing a mix-and-match menu of meat and veggie balls on 14th Street (opening soon). Next up: Osteria Morini and Marea restaurateur Michael White will debut Nicoletta Italian Kitchen (901 Fourth St., NW) in Mount Vernon Square.

3. Mirabelle 2.0

In a big fine-dining shakeup, headlining Mirabelle chefs Frank Ruta and Aggie Chin have been replaced by Alinea veteran Keith Bombaugh and beverage director/manager Jennifer Knowles. Drama aside, there are new menus of modern French fare with hints of New England. 900 16th St., NW.

4. More Revamps

Makeovers are in. The Fiola restaurateurs transformed the downtown osteria Casa Luca into the pasta house Sfoglina (1099 New York Ave., NW). The divey Adams Morgan beer bar Black Squirrel will become a spiffier beer bar called Seasons & Sessions (2427 18th St., NW). Nearby, the Italian spot Rosario is now Rosario’s Tacos & Tequila (2435 18th St., NW).

On Saturday, September 22, the place to be is Dock 5 (1309 Fifth St., NE) for this third annual festival with tastings from local and national African-American beer, wine, and spirits producers—plus chefs, live music, and more. Tickets are $55 to $100.

6. Julii

What sounds like a companion to Amazon’s Alexa is actually a glitzy French-Mediterranean “passion project” for the restaurateurs behind Cava. Doi Moi alum Sasha Felikson will helm the sleek Pike & Rose space. 11915 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda.

You’ve tackled Nats Park. Now it’s time to eat your way through the new DC United stadium—think Mexican street-style tacos and Spanish sandwiches from José Andrés, Arepa Zone, and a craft-beer garden. 100 Potomac Ave., SW.

The amaro and Italian-cordial producer is the latest distillery to join Ivy City’s group of spirits-makers. When it opens this fall, go for tours, tastings, and Amalfi-style cocktails at Bar Sirenis. 1907 Fairview Ave., NE.

Urban Butcher chef and Havana native Raynold Mendizábal brings a “Cuban social club” to downtown Silver Spring with lots of indoor/outdoor space and free-flowing mojitos. 8455 Fenton St., Silver Spring.

10. Chefs on the Airwaves

Become an industry insider by tuning in to Full Service Radio, a podcast network out of the Line hotel, with broadcasts such as Shift Drink from industry vets Eddie Kim and Mat Ramsey. On iTunes, chef/host Spike Mendelsohn tackles meaty topics with cooks and politicos on his Plate of the Union podcast.

This article appears in the September 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

