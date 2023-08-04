9 Airbnbs for a Last-Minute Labor Day Getaway

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Labor Day getaway, we’ve got some suggestions. The following Airbnbs—some with water views and docks, others close to cute towns or beaches or good restaurants—are ideal for a long weekend that’s an easy drive from DC—and they currently have rental availability.

Ready to get away? Check out these 10 Labor Day-ready vacation rentals in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia.

A Four-Bedroom House in Rehoboth

This family-friendly Airbnb in Rehoboth Beach offers four bedrooms and three-and-half bathrooms and is located in a quiet neighborhood on the south end of Rehoboth, making it walking distance to Dewey Beach restaurants and nightlife, and a short Jolly Trolley ride to the Rehoboth Boardwalk. It’s also walking distance to both the ocean and the Rehoboth Bay. The home includes an outdoor shower and a driveway large enough to accommodate four cars.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Boutique Hotel Room in Oxford’s Historic District

Walk to pubs, shops, and restaurants from a room at the Sandaway Suites & Beach hotel in Oxford. The hotel offers access to a private beach on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as water views from many of the rooms. It’s an easy drive to St. Michaels, Easton, or Cambridge.

For more information about this rental, click here.

A Four-Bedroom Waterfront Home in Annapolis

This four-bedroom house overlooking the Chesapeake Bay accommodates 14 guests and offers water views from most rooms. The property includes a grill, covered balconies, and a hot tub, while community amenities include fishing piers, a beach, and picnic areas. It’s a 10- to 15-minute drive to downtown Annapolis and Quiet Waters Park, where you can enjoy a hike or a picnic.

For more information about this home, click here.

“Honeysuckle Hideout:” A Four-Bedroom Home on Lake Anna

This newly renovated Lake Anna home caters to groups, kids, and pets, with lake and sunset views from the expansive deck, and a bocce-, frisbee- and soccer-equipped lawn. The backyard slopes down to a dock in a secluded cove. Getting away with a larger group? There is a one-bedroom guest house with a kitchenette that can be added to the reservation for an additional fee. Though you might not want to leave, there is a grocery store and two restaurants within five miles.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Three-Bedroom Home on Deep Creek Lake

This three-bedroom (plus a loft) home on Deep Creek Lake offers water views and a boat slip. Fun fact, says the host: The home was featured on HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt show. Guests can swim and fish right off the dock in the backyard, or enjoy the hot tub. The home is minutes from shopping and restaurants but note, it’s right off the highway which means you can hear the buzz of traffic throughout the day and night.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Private, Four-Bedroom Waterfront Estate in Onancock, Virginia

This serene, expansive estate offers 550 feet of Chesapeake Bay waterfront on more than nine acres of lawn and woodland on a peninsula—complete with a .8-mile walking path around the property. Ideal for groups, the home has four bedrooms, an exercise room, and an outdoor patio, plus a fire pit and lawn games including croquet, volleyball, and badminton. Guests can also fish or crab from the private dock, or kayak. Nearby historic Onancock is a walkable town with art galleries, restaurants, and shops, plus a movie theater and playhouse.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Victorian Home in Cambridge, Maryland

This historic three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home is located in the historic West End area of Cambridge near the water on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The quaint property includes a hot tub, a back deck with a grill, a fire pit, and a front porch with rocking chairs, and it’s a short walk from Long Wharf Park, the Choptank River Lighthouse, and the shops and restaurants in downtown Cambridge.

For more information about this home, click here.

An Oceanview Condo in Dewey

Newer to Airbnb—meaning, as the host says, you’d be among the first to stay (though it does have four five-star reviews at present), this two-bedroom condo in Dewey Beach accommodates up to six guests on the “quieter side” of the resort-like community of the Residences Lighthouse Cove. The home offers ocean and bay views from its private terrace, is walking distance to Dewey restaurants and nightlife, and offers a shared community rooftop deck and pool with fire pits and grills.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Historic Five-Bedroom Home in Cambridge

This five-bedroom home, built in 1894, is located in the historic district of Cambridge, on the Eastern Shore. With an updated interior that includes three floors of living space, plus a front porch and backyard, the home can accommodate up to 10 guests, who can explore the small town’s shops, bars, and restaurants just two blocks away.

For more information about this home, click here.

Join the conversation!