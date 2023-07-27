6 Great Delaware Beach Airbnbs for a Last-Minute Beach Trip

Looking for a last-minute beach getaway this summer? These Airbnbs in Bethany, Dewey, and Rehoboth Beach are an easy weekend drive away—just about three hours from DC—and offer proximity to the ocean, as well as to all the shopping, restaurants, and other entertainment these Delaware beach towns have to offer. Best of all—they’ve got weekends available for rent through Labor Day.

Bethany Beach

South Bethany Home, Two-Minute Walk to the Beach

This 3,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Bethany is the biggest on our list, accommodating 16+ guests. Ideal for large or extended families, it has two kitchens, an outdoor shower, remote workstations, a game room, and a large ocean-view deck. The home is just 100 feet away from beach access and two miles from the Bethany boardwalk. (Bikes are available on site, too.)

For more information on this home, click here.

Dewey Beach

Two-Bedroom With a Pool

This two-bedroom condo hosts up to four guests and has a 5-star rating with 23 reviews. Located in the Residences of Light House Cove community, the building features outdoor and indoor pools, and the condo’s private balcony offers views of the bay and the marina, with beach access just two blocks away.

For more information about this home, click here.

A Cottage With Sunset Views

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio, this little cottage offers a private bay beach and sunset bay views on the porch, an outdoor shower, and ocean access directly across the street. Plus, it’s, according to the hosts, an “easy” Jolly Trolly ride to the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

Ground-Floor Condo, Less Than Two Blocks From the Beach

This two-bedroom ground-floor Dewey condo sleeps up to six guests just one-and-a-half blocks from the beach and a block from the bay. There’s also an outdoor patio area that’s shared with five other units. In addition to the beach and the bay, the unit is walking distance to the Rehoboth Bay Marina, the Rusty Rudder, and the Lighthouse, plus restaurants and shops, and one block from the Jolly Trolley that will take you to the Rehoboth boardwalk. Traveling with a larger group? The host of this property also owns and rents the unit across the hall, with a similar layout.

For more information on this home, click here.

Amazing Bay Views From a Corner Penthouse

This fourth-floor, three-bedroom condo offers expansive bay views and two balconies. It’s steps from the Rusty Rudder (and so close you can hear the music—so, this may not be your rental if quiet is a priority). It’s one of the largest condos in the Residences at Lighthouse Cove, which offers outdoor and indoor pools plus a fitness center, all just one block from the ocean.

For more information about this listing, click here.

Rehoboth Beach

Newly Renovated Two-Bedroom Condo

This two-bedroom, two-bath, second-floor condo accommodates up to five guests, and it’s a quick walk to restaurants and a short drive to the beach, shopping, golfing, biking, and more. Plus, the community offers a shared pool.

For more information about this home, click here.

Join the conversation!