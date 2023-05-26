The Best Airbnbs With Pools in the DC Area

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

For a weekend getaway or an extended staycation, these Airbnbs within a two-hour drive of Washington, DC, offer an ideal way to beat the heat: a private pool.

Whether the pool is the getaway’s main attraction, or you’re looking for a place to relax poolside between wineries or kayaking, these nearby rental properties can work if you’re traveling with a couple of friends or multiple families.

We scoured reviews, and kept summer availability in mind—here are the eight best Airbnbs with pools in the DC area.

This three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom farmhouse in Loudoun County’s Hamilton, Virginia, accommodates up to eight guests. The updated home—less than an hour from DC—is spacious, but the surrounding property is the real draw. In addition to an Olympic-sized swimming pool, there are stocked ponds for fishing, an outdoor fireplace, and multiple wooded and gravel trails. Farm animals include horses, goats, turkeys, chickens, and peacocks. If you’re interested in an excursion off the property, there are vineyards, restaurants, antiques shops, and a Starbucks just a few minutes away.

The eclectically designed, artist-owned home just steps from the Metro, shops, and restaurants in Bethesda has a swimming pool with a pool trampoline, floats, and a slide, plus an outdoor Moroccan-inspired living room and dining for 12. Kid- and pet friendly, the home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms and sleeps ten.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, waterfront home on Kent Island sleeps eight guests, and is just about 20 minutes from downtown Annapolis. Plus, Kent Island offers golf, a nature park and beach, plus a winery, waterfront restaurants, and more. But you don’t have to leave the property at all: the swimming pool offers water views, and guests can fish, crab, or kayak right off the dock.

Spend a little time in the lap of luxury at this historic Middleburg estate complete with an outdoor kitchen, pool, cabana, multiple outdoor dining areas, hiking trails, gardens, and horse stables (with horses!). Inside, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home accommodates 10 guests, and has a theater room. The property, which is a working horse farm, is about an hour from DC and just 10 minutes to downtown Middleburg, plus near wineries and breweries.

This four-bedroom, three-bath French-style farmhouse can accommodate up to 10 guests, including around an extra-large dining table. Outside, there’s a large saltwater pool with beach towels and pool accessories provided, plus two fire pits, a grill, and a smoker. Local bars and restaurants, and a nature park, are just a few minutes away. Though the home isn’t waterfront, there’s water access, with a pier just a short walk away.

Situated on more than 200 acres of rolling hills with Blue Ridge mountain views all around, Revel Farm is an oasis in Virginia horse country that offers on-site hiking, two hammocks for relaxing, Adirondack chairs around a fire pit, a home gym and sauna—plus a saltwater pool and an outdoor shower. The home accommodates four guests with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

With four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this family-friendly Charlottesville-area home near Lake Monticello accommodates 10 guests. A designated kids’ room features bunk beds and a play area, and the two-acre property includes a fire pit and a pool. The home is 20 minutes from downtown Charlottesville, plus popular wineries such as Keswick Vineyards and Barboursville Vineyards.

Situated on a five-acre peninsula surrounded by water on three sides, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom home accommodates 12 guests. There are water views from several rooms of the home, including the kitchen, and a 12-person dining room. In addition to a pool, the home has a sauna, gym, and a game room—plus, it’s just 10 minutes from downtown St. Michaels.

