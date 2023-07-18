While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Still looking for a summer weekend getaway? These Annapolis Airbnbs are so close (about an hour from DC) that they’ll feel easy like a staycation, while transporting you and your crew to a quaint weekend of waterfront shopping, dining, and more.

Whether you want to relax with a Main Street stroll and a few al fresco meals, climb aboard the Woodwind—or another boat charter (kids will especially love the pirate adventure)—for a sail, check out the historic tours of the town, crack crabs, or take in the view—an Airbnb in Annapolis can serve as home base for the weekend. Here, we’ve rounded up Airbnbs with rave reviews and ample availability through the rest of the summer.

Here are seven Annapolis Airbnbs worth checking out.

This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom renovated historic townhouse is situated downtown just across from the Naval Academy, near St. John’s College, and just a five-minute walk to City Dock and Main Street. The home has a back deck and patio area with a grill and fire pit, and sleeping accommodation for up to eight guests.

Another Naval Academy-adjacent Airbnb, this home has five bedrooms for up to 10 guests, along with off-street parking, and a back deck with ample seating for enjoying the outdoors. The spacious home is just a few minutes walk to Main Street and City Dock.

This Duke of Gloucester Street townhome features four bedrooms with accommodations for up to eight guests. Located just behind Main Street, and a short walk to the restaurants on West Street, its top-floor bedroom offers views of the state capital.

A mile and a half from downtown Annapolis’s bustling City Dock area, this studio space trades the downtown location for waterfront property. Located on Weems Creek, the two-bed cottage accommodates up to four guests, features a screened-in porch overlooking the water, and is within walking distance of West Annapolis shops and restaurants.

This “cozy” basement studio accommodates up to two guests just steps from a waterfront park in a quieter, more residential section of town still within blocks of all the downtown action. The rental includes toiletries including shampoo and soap as well as coffee and other snacks for all the conveniences of a hotel.

Just across the Spa Creek bridge from City Dock (easily walkable), with its own set of shops and restaurants, the charming Eastport neighborhood is the location for this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home. The property offers off-street parking and proximity to Eastport’s “restaurant row,” Severn Avenue.

