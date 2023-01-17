This DC Hotel Will Offer a Barbiecore-Themed Suite in February

The hype about Barbiecore seems to have calmed down for now, but the movie that sparked the craze last year isn’t even out yet, and we predict a resurgence of the trend this summer—though it’s already less about the popular plastic doll than the color pink. In the meantime: if you’re a fan of Barbie, or bubblegum, or pink, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day or any day in February with a stay at a themed suite at the Thompson Washington D.C. hotel.

The Navy Yard hotel has enlisted the help of Brooklyn-based designer Sophie Collé to turn one of its 400-square-foot river-view suites into a Barbie-themed “retreat” during February only. The result: lots of silk and velvet, retro-style furniture, specially designed goodie bags from Wander Beauty, and an updated minibar—all decked in pink. Even the bathroom towels have been swapped out for candy-hued versions. It’s giving Barbie, it’s giving Glenda the Good Witch, it’s giving Cherry Blossom promotions we’ve come to know (might we suggest a reboot in April, Thompson?), and it’s giving a little bit of that time in 2016 when Pantone went off the rails and named not one but two colors of the year with the seemingly-baby-inspired-shades of rose quartz and serenity blue (the latter not present here).

In addition to the room, the hotel’s rooftop bar as well as its restaurant, Surveyor, will have a menu of pink “Barbie takeover” cocktails including the gin-based Clover Hitch featuring hibiscus, salted raspberry, lemon, and egg white, and the vodka-based Poacher’s Knot, which gets its pink hue from the cocchi rosa lime and rosé.

If you’re into it, rates start at $550 a night and can be booked by mentioning “Barbiecore” when you call 202-916-5200.

