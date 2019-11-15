5 Questions for Janet Howell, the Virginia Politician Who Just Published a Kids’ Book About Powerful Women

Back in 2012, when Virginia Republicans pushing a measure that would require women to undergo an ultrasound before obtaining an abortion, a Democratic state senator from the DC suburbs snagged headlines by proposing an amendment to the bill: Men would heretofore have to undergo a rectal exam in order to obtain erectile-dysfunction medication.

Janet Howell‘s amendment never went anywhere—but neither did Howell, who is now the commonwealth’s longest-serving female legislator. This month, as she prepares to ascend to the legislature’s majority, she’s out with a book. Alas, the erectile-dysfunction amendment probably will not earn a mention in the volume, which is a children’s book cowritten with Howell’s daughter-in-law, Theresa Howell.

All the same, the characters in the book might appreciate the defiant spirit behind the amendment: Entitled “Leading the Way: Women in Power,” the book profiles fifty U.S. women who have paved the way for little girls to do big things.

We caught up with Howell to chat about the project.

Can you tell us a little bit about your new book?

It’s a book my daughter-in-law and I conceived up three years ago. We wanted to inspire young girls to become involved in politics and not be scared of power. The whole thing started around my kitchen table. I was lamenting that girls didn’t seem to have many role models for getting into politics. We said, “Well maybe we should write a book about this.” Once we started writing it, we realized there are so many inspirational women throughout US history, but we just didn’t know about them. One of our goals was to let girls see what women have done throughout history.

Did you find any of these women particularly inspirational to you personally?

Ida B. Wells-Barnett. I should have heard of her, but I never had. She was born into slavery and became a leader in the anti-lynching movement, as well as the NAACP. She was a feminist, so she joined with lots of white women who were working for suffrage and absolutely noting daunted her. She was basically a journalist. After her newspaper was burned down because she was fighting against lynching, she just rebuilt and kept going.

What’s your favorite part of your book?

I actually really like the guide for young kids on how they can make a difference. It’s several pages in the back of the book. Even if they’re young, they can make a difference. We wanted to give them some guidance on how to do it; we call it a take action guide.

Have you seen young people make a difference and take action, especially in Northern Virginia?

Yeah, especially on climate change. There are lots of recycling activities. You know, one of the things that surprised me about this book is how many of the women were girl scouts. I didn’t really expect that, but it makes sense.

How so?

The girl scouts have always been empowering women, and girls, and trying to develop leadership traits. I was a girl scout all the way through high school.

You were? I was a girl scout, too, actually. That’s very cool. Do you think some of the things that you learned in girl scouts have translated to your professional career?

It opened my eyes to a lot of what people around me were going through. I can remember going to nursing homes many times, and that kind of thing. Without girl scouts I never would have gone. I still keep in contact with one of my friends from my girl scout troop. We see each other every couple of years. Also, my daughter-in-law was a girl scout.

What was it like working with her?

She is so talented. We really do think alike. It was a great experience to be able to work with her in her profession, and yet be able to bring in some of my ideas as well.

I saw Hilary Clinton wrote the forward. Is that right?

Yes, that’s right.

Did you reach out to her? What was that like?

We did. We reached out to her. She was fascinated by what we were trying to do. The first time my daughter-in-law and I saw what Hilary had writtenwe were crying. I think it was so inspirational, and so sad.

What stuck out to you?

Her encouraging girls not to be discouraged and to keep fighting for what they believe in. Knowing how she had lost (the 2016 election) it was particularly poignant.

Did you get to talk with her about the book?

No, not directly. We went through some of her staff.

That makes sense.

Since you did find there were a lot of impactful women in history, why do you think more books like this don’t exist?

I don’t know. One of the things that really spurred us on was that while we were working on the book, teachers were telling us how they often had students dress up as famous Americans and engage in role play. What was so discouraging was that they didn’t have enough women for the girls to choose from, so the girls would dress up as some man. That was appalling. It made me so angry thinking about that. One of the things we really tried to focus on, was to have the broadest possible ethnic range, as well as political range. Any young girl, no matter where she is from or what her background is will find somebody like her.

Did you find that difficult at all, or did it come easily?

There was a lot of research. Theresa did most of that, but once we got lists of really successful women in politics, it wasn’t that difficult.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.