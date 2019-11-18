Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: November 18 – 24

Monday

Get in a HIIT/cardio workout with DC Run Crew today. The group will meet at the downtown Potomac River Running store at 7 PM.

919 F St. NW

Wednesday

Show up at Vida’s City Vista location tonight for a free Barbell Blast class. The workout starts at 6:45 PM.

445 K St. NW

Thursday

Join fellow runners at The Midlands beer garden tonight at 6:30 PM for a three-mile jog, after which you’ll be treated to happy hour prices at the bar. Part of the drink proceeds will go to the DC chapter of the nonprofit Back on My Feet.

3333 Georgia Ave. NW

Friday

Head to the rooftop of Union Market for an outdoor circuit workout with the November Project. The session kicks off at 6:30 AM.

1309 5th St. NE

Saturday

If you want to plog (aka jog while collecting trash) with Outdoor Voices, meet the crew at the Georgetown store at 10:30 AM, after which you’ll take off for the C&O Canal. Post-plogging, stick around for a lunch provided by Chaia.

3025 M St. NW

