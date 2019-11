Michelle Obama appeared at Politics and Prose’s Connecticut Avenue shop Monday evening to mark the one-year anniversary of her memoir, Becoming. People lined up outside the shop early Saturday in hopes of scoring a wristband to attend Monday’s appearance. The shop was very crowded Monday as well; fans lined up to visit with Obama inside a specially arranged area lined with black curtains.

