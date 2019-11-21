Woodley Park

Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave., NW #3A

How much: $3,295,000

When: Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Because it’s a huge, 3,288-square-foot unit inside the Wardman Towers, one of DC’s most opulent condo buildings. On top of three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the place has just about every luxe finish you can think of— white marble bathrooms, a custom kitchen, a private terrace with treetop views, and herringbone wood floors, to name a few.

Brookland

Where: 1348 Shepherd St., NE

How much: $924,900

When: Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: This semi-detached rowhouse gets tons of natural light thanks to skylights and large windows. It has four bedrooms—including an in-law suite with its own entrance—four-and-a-half bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, and a sunroom.

Truxton Circle

Where: 1214 Kirby St., NW

How much: $795,000

When: Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because this renovated 1911 rowhouse has exposed brick almost everywhere you turn. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom spot also has an updated kitchen, an open floorpan, and wide-plank flooring.

Arlington

Where: 4237 36th St., S

How much: $639,900

When: Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This charming home is filled with cute touches like crown molding and built-in shelves in the open living area. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a great fenced-in brick patio.

Logan Circle

Where: 1115 12th St., NW #205

How much: $375,000

When: Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This one-bedroom, one-bath condo has bamboo floors throughout, and a bay window perfect for a reading corner or separate dining area. The vintage Beaux Arts building—which dates to 1937—looks cool, too.

