5 Cozy Restaurants for Brunch by the Fire

Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW

Patrons have two options for fire-side dining at this atmospheric Mediterranean restaurant: a refurbished, wood-paneled stable by the hearth, or the outdoor patio with fire pits and heat lamps. Wherever you sit, don’t skip crispy orange blossom doughnuts or olive-oil fried eggs sauced with salsa verde.

Hazel

808 V St., NW

Sip bubbly on the decked-out winter patio of this Shaw restaurant, which is set with blazing outdoor fire pits, blankets, and heaters. Chef Robert Curtis dishes up a fun weekend menu with a mix of Mediterranean dishes such as Turkish eggs with garlicky yoghurt and themed “bundles” (i.e. a hangover package for two that includes a bunch of curative dishes and build-your-own mimosas). Call ahead if you’re determined to eat al fresco, as outdoor service is weather dependent.

City Tap House Dupont

1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Dupont beer bar and American restaurant features a large fireplace in the dining room. Warm up during brunch with mimosas, “beermosas,” and hearty eats like chicken n’ waffles, Benedicts, pizzas, and more.

The Tombs

1226 36th St., NW

A chilly weekend afternoon calls for bunkering in this Georgetown basement bar/restaurant, which is warmed by a wood-burning fireplace. Like many other eateries in the Clyde’s Group, brunch is a classic affair with wallet-friendly dishes like homemade biscuits, Benedicts, and French toast.

Baba

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat brunch by the gas fireplace at Clarendon’s European-style cafe. For $29 there’s a buffet of pastries, salads, and cold dishes plus made-to-order eggs and crepes. Brunch cocktails go for 25 cents. There’re a la carte options as well.

