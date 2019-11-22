Workout Studio Pulse House of Fitness Will Close Next Month

After being open a little over a year, the downtown workout studio Pulse House of Fitness will close December 14. Earlier this month, owner Shafer Minnick sent an email to patrons notifying them that the group’s only location will cease operations.

When contacted for further information, Minnick did not provide additional comment as to whether Pulse will relocate to another studio or fold altogether. “We have built an incredible community and are thankful to everyone who has supported us,” Minnick wrote via email.

Pulse is a VersaClimber studio that combines cardio exercises with strength training. Class prices range from a $59 one-week deal for new customers to $560 for a 20-pack. It’s the only studio in DC built specifically around VersaClimber classes.

Pulse House of Fitness; 1401 New York Ave. NW

Join the conversation!