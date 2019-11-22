Health

Workout Studio Pulse House of Fitness Will Close Next Month

The VersaClimber studio's downtown location will close December 14.

Written by
| Published on
Arielle Wiss Studio

After being open a little over a year, the downtown workout studio Pulse House of Fitness will close December 14. Earlier this month, owner Shafer Minnick sent an email to patrons notifying them that the group’s only location will cease operations.

When contacted for further information, Minnick did not provide additional comment as to whether Pulse will relocate to another studio or fold altogether. “We have built an incredible community and are thankful to everyone who has supported us,” Minnick wrote via email.

Pulse is a VersaClimber studio that combines cardio exercises with strength training. Class prices range from a $59 one-week deal for new customers to $560 for a 20-pack. It’s the only studio in DC built specifically around VersaClimber classes.

Pulse House of Fitness; 1401 New York Ave. NW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day