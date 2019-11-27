These Are the 2019 Food-World Closures That Make Us Saddest

Yeah, we have plenty of steak-houses—but they’re nothing like this pomp-free, value-minded Arlington game-changer.

Sam and Aphra Atkins’s neighborhood spot helped make H Street a legit dining destination, thanks to a quirky, eclectic menu and delightful fried chicken and doughnuts.

The late Mark Kuller’s ambitious Gallery Place wine bar was our favorite stop before a Capital One Arena outing.

You can still sip cocktail guru Todd Thrasher’s drinks at his Wharf bar, Tiki TNT, but we also long for the more elegant creations he showed off at his Old Town speakeasy (and the fried-fish sandwiches at the Irish chipper downstairs).

What we really miss is this ultra-expensive foodie emporium in its ’90s heyday, when esoteric mustards and Petrossian caviar weren’t just a click away.

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

