The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (11/30-12/1)

Including an Alexandria home built in 1803 and a Cathedral Heights condo.

Chevy Chase

Where: 2731 Newlands St. NW
How much: $1,900,000
When: Sunday, December 1 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: Because this brand new, open-concept home has major contemporary vibes: you’ll find tons of light from the 9-foot ceilings and skylights, plus window walls that make you feel like you’re right in the backyard. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and just had a price drop.

Alexandria

Where: 829 Prince St., Alexandria
How much: $1,395,000
When: Sunday, December 1 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Because this adorable three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home has tons of Federal-style historic character, including five fireplaces to keep you cozy in the winter. Outside features a brick patio with cherry trees and plants, plus a heated carriage house for a studio or guest space.

Union Market

Where: 641 M St. NE, #1
How much: $829,000
When: Sunday, December 1 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This bi-level condo is located just a block away from Union Market and outfitted with custom tile and hardwood throughout. Plus, each of the three bedrooms has a private bath to avoid squabbles in the morning rush.

Upper Marlboro

Where: 13720 Hebron Ln., Upper Marlboro
How much: $639,900
When: Saturday, November 30 from 11 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, December 1 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: Because this huge single-family home has over 5,000 square feet that includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and basement and attic spaces. Find gated-community perks like a golf course and multiple pools, plus high-end details like crown molding and tall ceilings.

Cathedral Heights

Where: 4101 Cathedral Ave. NW, #708
How much: $279,000
When: Sunday, December 1 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This cute one-bedroom condo has tons of entertaining space in the open-concept living and kitchen areas. Inside you’ll find wooden parquet flooring, huge windows with treetop views, and a completely redone bathroom.

