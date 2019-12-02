Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: 12/2 – 12/8

Monday

Join Outdoor Voices for a boxing workout with Bash Boxing’s head coach. The hour-long class will begin at 6 PM. Don’t forget to RSVP!

3025 M St. NW

Wednesday

Meet the Georgetown Running Crew for an all-paces fun run. You’ll jog three-to-five miles before heading back to the store, where you can score 15 percent off full-price items. Run begins at 6 PM.

3401 M St. NW

Friday

To celebrate the opening of Haus Yoga on H Street, the studio will host a free, one-hour rocket yoga class. The class begins at 6 PM, and stick around after for some swag.

1385 H St. NE

Saturday

Another Outdoor Voices event: Meet the CorePower team at the Chinatown Chaia for a 9 AM bodyweight sculpt class. Bring a mat and RSVP.

615 I St. NW

Sunday

The Lululemon at the Yards will host a 10 AM all-levels yoga flow this morning. Head to the store at 9:45 AM to reserve your spot, and bring your own mat, if you can.

300 Tingey St. SE

Join the conversation!