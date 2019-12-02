MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

BOOKS Former National Security Advisor and Ambassador Susan Rice will be at Kramerbooks to discuss her memoir Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For. The DC native will talk about the challenges she has faced in her long career, from Black Hawk Down to Edward Snowden—and yes, Benghazi, too. $30 (includes a copy of the book).

COMEDY Comedian Tim Murray makes popular video series, like “Unfunny Gay Guys” and “Untucked the Musical,” in which he turns moments from RuPaul’s Drag Race into musical numbers. See his stand-up act, “Wait…Let’s Have Fun!” at Drafthouse Comedy. $15, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

PODCAST Hear a live taping of Slate’s weekly sports podcast Hang Up & Listen at The Hamilton. Hosts Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin will talk about the latest happenings in sports and current events with special guests Gene Demby of NPR’s Code Switch, Lindsay Gibbs of podcast Burn It All Down, and sports writer Dave McKenna, who was one of the last writers standing at Deadspin. $20-$50, 6:30 PM.

THEATER See a new adaptation of the Peter Pan story with Shakespeare Theatre’s Peter Pan and Wendy. Wendy Darling is a budding scientist with big dreams when Peter Pan pops in her bedroom window; together they face magical creatures and the dreaded Captain Hook. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Through January 12. $35-$135.

THEATER Synetic Theater presents an adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Snow Queen, a story about a girl whose journey to save her best friend takes her to the distant Snow Kingdom, where she has to face the Snow Queen. Through December 29. $19-$35.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

FILM Enjoy films from all 28 EU member states at AFI Silver’s European Union Film Showcase. The series includes entries for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, such as Les Misérables, about the 2005 Parisian riots (12/10); The Painted Bird, a Czech film about a Jewish boy wandering the countryside during World War II (12/15); and Italian gangster movie The Traitor (12/14). The festival opens with the U.S. premiere of the French film Alice and the Mayor (12/4), a drama about politics and philosophy which won the Europa Cinemas Label Prize for best European film at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Through December 22. $15 per film or $250 for an all-festival Passport.

THEATER Mosaic Theater’s new production, Eureka Day, portrays a progressive private school in Berkeley, California facing a mumps outbreak while not every student has been vaccinated. The comedy may hit a little close to home with today’s anti-vaxxer movement, but it makes light of a community where not everyone can agree on the facts. Through January 5 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. $20-60 (12/4 is Pay What You Can).

UPDATE: A previous version of this story included a Rachael Ray book event at Sixth & I, which was canceled after publication due to the weather.