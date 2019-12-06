Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation.

Moses Nyeman A month shy of his 16th birthday, the midfielder signed a contract with DC United.

Al Regnery Long after leaving the conservative imprint that bears his name, he’s launching Republic Book Publishers.

Marita Golden Her novel about a DC judge whose husband faces early dementia is being adapted into a TV series.

John Loughney A clip of him saying he’d been a Nats fan “since today” went viral. Now he says he’ll be a fan for life.

Mara Cherkasky A public art project turns old call boxes into memorials to famous DC women. The historian identified honorees.

Disinvited!

John Dowd The DC lawyer angered aesthetes by responding to his clients’ impeachment subpoenas using the Comic Sans font.

Credits: Photograph of Nyeman Courtesy of DC United; Photograph of Golden by Earl Gibson III/Getty; Photograph of Dowd by Richard Drew/AP.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.