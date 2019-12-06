Where to See Holiday Light Displays Around Washington

Christmas bulbs strung around the city are shining a light on the holiday season. These creative displays will get you in the caroling-and-eggnog mood.

The District’s Holiday Boat Parade

760 Maine Ave., SW

Head to the Wharf to watch 60 boats float through the Washington Channel, decked out in their Christmas best. Illuminated by fireworks, the holiday light show runs from 6 to 9 PM. Details: December 7; Free.

Enchant Christmas

1500 S. Capitol St., SE

After a Cinderella story of a baseball season, it’s only fitting that Nats Park would transform into a fairytale winter wonderland, complete with a giant ice rink and a 90,000-square-foot maze of lights. Details: November 22 through December 29; $19.99-$33.99.

Zoo Lights

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW

Walk on the wild side at the zoo’s annual light display. This year, the animal-themed decor is joined by a new field of lights called Entre Les Rangs, and animal lanterns crafted in China. Details: November 29 through January 1, except December 24-25 and December 31; Free.

National Christmas Tree

15th St., NW & E St., NW

The massive, glittering tree at the Ellipse is lit from 4:30 PM to midnight. Revel in the holiday spirit with Christmas singers, brass bands, and other musical performances on select dates. Details: December 5 through January 1; Free.

Winter Lights Festival

11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg

Stay in the warmth of your car and drive through three-and-a-half miles of Christmas lights at Seneca Creek State Park. Lights are shaped into symbols of the season such as igloos, ice skaters, snowmen, and penguins. Details: November 29 through December 31, except December 25; Price varies by vehicle.

Georgetown Glow

Multiple locations in Georgetown

These lights break away from the traditional holiday bulbs, with eleven glowing installations spread across the neighborhood. The ultra-Instagrammable luminaries include an interactive swing set and vibrant neon lights. Details: December 6 through January 5; Free.

Winter Walk of Lights

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna

Stroll through the illuminated Meadowlark Botanical Gardens at this sixth annual light show. You can cozy up with a hot chocolate and roast s’mores over the fire at the S’more Snack Shop. Details: November 8 through January 5; $14.50-$17.

