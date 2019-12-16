Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: December 16 – 22

Tuesday

BikeArlington and Trek Bicycles are teaming up for a holiday bike ride through Arlington. The five-mile ride will wind its way past some festive homes before ending at the Trek Bicycle store for treats.

2731 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Wednesday

If you haven’t tried laughter yoga, now is your chance: Meet at the Southeast Library at 7 PM for an hour-long session. No need to bring a mat!

403 Seventh St. SE

Saturday

Every Saturday at 9 AM, a parkrun group gets together to run a 5K along the Anacostia. It can be timed, if you like, and walkers, joggers, and runners are all welcome. Stick around after to grab coffee with the group.

1901 Anacostia Dr.

Sunday

Flow into your Sunday with a yoga session at the Navy Yard Lululemon. Show up 10 minutes early for the 10 AM class, and bring your own mat, if you can.

300 Tingey St. SE; #140

Join the conversation!