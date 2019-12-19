NHL Player or Trump Scandal Figure?

The United States just impeached its president. Also, the 2019-2020 National Hockey League season is underway. Chances are, you’re following at least one of these dramatic stories. But how closely are you watching? Can you tell your Boston Bruins starters from your Burisma Board members, your possibly playoffs-bound Edmonton Oilers from your possibly Kremlin-aligned Russian Oligarchs?
