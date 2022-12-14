Our 5 Favorite Alex Ovechkin Goals of All Time

News & Politics

The Caps star just became the third NHL player ever to score 800 career goals. Let's celebrate!

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone last night when he netted his 800th career goal. His three-goal performance in Chicago on Tuesday made the 37-year-old Russian just the third player in NHL history to touch the 800-goal mark. Though he remains well short of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894 career goals, Ovechkin is now only one goal shy of the league’s second-leading scorer, Gordie Howe. “It’s a big number,” Ovechkin told reporters. “It’s the best company [you can] ever imagine since you started playing hockey.” To mark the occasion, here’s a look at our five favorite goals of Ovechkin’s 18 seasons in Washington.

1. April 24, 2009: After beating two defenders, Ovechkin slips one past the New York Rangers goaltender.

2.March 1, 2011: With a beautiful backhander, Ovechkin picks up an overtime winner against the New York Islanders.

3. May 2, 2015: Despite losing this road playoff game against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin stole the show by rocketing one past the goaltender from his knees.

4. March 18, 2009: Following a spin move and a slide across the ice, Ovechkin shoots one past the Montreal Canadians goaltender to the delight of the home crowd.

5. January 16, 2006: After picking up the puck in the neutral zone and beating the defender with a curl-and-drag move, a young Ovechkin somehow manages to net a backhander while sliding across the ice on his back.

