Our 5 Favorite Alex Ovechkin Goals of All Time

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin hit another milestone last night when he netted his 800th career goal. His three-goal performance in Chicago on Tuesday made the 37-year-old Russian just the third player in NHL history to touch the 800-goal mark. Though he remains well short of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894 career goals, Ovechkin is now only one goal shy of the league’s second-leading scorer, Gordie Howe. “It’s a big number,” Ovechkin told reporters. “It’s the best company [you can] ever imagine since you started playing hockey.” To mark the occasion, here’s a look at our five favorite goals of Ovechkin’s 18 seasons in Washington.

1. April 24, 2009: After beating two defenders, Ovechkin slips one past the New York Rangers goaltender.

2.March 1, 2011: With a beautiful backhander, Ovechkin picks up an overtime winner against the New York Islanders.

3. May 2, 2015: Despite losing this road playoff game against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin stole the show by rocketing one past the goaltender from his knees.

4. March 18, 2009: Following a spin move and a slide across the ice, Ovechkin shoots one past the Montreal Canadians goaltender to the delight of the home crowd.

5. January 16, 2006: After picking up the puck in the neutral zone and beating the defender with a curl-and-drag move, a young Ovechkin somehow manages to net a backhander while sliding across the ice on his back.

Join the conversation!