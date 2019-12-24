Our Favorite Washington Photos of 2019

It’s been quite a year in DC. From Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress to the Nats’ historic win, Washingtonian Staff Photographer Evy Mages has captured it all. We compiled some of her favorite photos she’s taken for us in 2019.

DC Councilmember Jack Evans during a metro board meeting, June 2019.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale films on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, February 15th, 2019.

Women’s March, January 19th, 2019.

July 4th fireworks on the National Mall.

Roger Stone flashes “V for Victory” after his court appearance, January 29th, 2019.

Shut Down DC blocks a busy intersection with a boat in a protest against climate change, September 23rd, 2019.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg arrives for his testimony to congress, October 23rd, 2019.

Electrical box on Capitol Hill, July 2019.

Outside the Rayburn building during DC Statehood hearing, September 19th, 2019.

Outside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez office early this year.

During Meskel, an Ethiopian religious holiday, September 27th, 2019.

Lincoln Memorial at sundown, August 2019.

Officers outside the Capitol as Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state.

A new mural on 14th Street NW overlooks busy nighttime traffic.

A protestor serenades passersby with his ukulele in front of the Capitol this past Summer.

Kids take in the Toni Morrison portrait by Robert McCurdy in the National Portrait Gallery, November 9th, 2019.

Memorial Day, May 27th, 2019.

Building of the Eisenhower Memorial, April 2019.

Fans cheer the Nationals along the parade route on Constitution Ave., November 2nd, 2019.

The 50th anniversary of the moon landing was commemorated with a projection onto the Washington Monument, July 22nd, 2019.

Hidden behind a wall for many years, a relief of the Last Supper by the artist Akili Ron Anderson is uncovered in Columbia Heights, October 11th, 2019.

At an alt-right rally at Freedom Plaza, July 6th, 2019.

Busboys and Poets opens a location in Anacostia, March 12th, 2019.

Michelle Obama signs her book Becoming and greets adoring readers at Politics and Prose, November 18th, 2019.

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton speak on their book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience at Lisner Auditorium, October 4th, 2019.

#DontMuteDC projection by artist Robin Bell, May 2019.