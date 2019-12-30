Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: 12/30 – 1/5

Tuesday

If you’re in the Columbia area, head to Charm City Run at 9 AM for a group three-mile jaunt. After, there will be breakfast and discounts at the store.
Charm City Run Columbia; 7090 Deepage Dr., Columbia 

Wednesday

Ring in the first day of 2020 with a free hour-long yoga flow at Eaton. The class will incorporate crystal and metal bowls for meditation, and it begins at 2:30 PM.
Eaton; 1201 K St. NW

Thursday

Head to the Lululemon in Reston for a 25- to 45-minute run through Reston Town Center. The group will leave at 6 AM.
Lululemon; 11957 Market St., Reston

Sunday

Get your Zumba on at a free class at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. The session begins at 6 PM.
Kennedy Center; 2625 Connecticut Ave. 

Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

