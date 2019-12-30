Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: 12/30 – 1/5

Tuesday

If you’re in the Columbia area, head to Charm City Run at 9 AM for a group three-mile jaunt. After, there will be breakfast and discounts at the store.

Charm City Run Columbia; 7090 Deepage Dr., Columbia

Wednesday

Ring in the first day of 2020 with a free hour-long yoga flow at Eaton. The class will incorporate crystal and metal bowls for meditation, and it begins at 2:30 PM.

Eaton; 1201 K St. NW

Thursday

Head to the Lululemon in Reston for a 25- to 45-minute run through Reston Town Center. The group will leave at 6 AM.

Lululemon; 11957 Market St., Reston

Sunday

Get your Zumba on at a free class at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. The session begins at 6 PM.

Kennedy Center; 2625 Connecticut Ave.

