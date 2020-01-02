Six DC Fitness Influencers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions

New Year’s resolutions are often health- and fitness-related. So what do the experts in those fields hope to accomplish in a new year? Below, six DC-area fitness professionals share their goals for 2020—whether it’s running a race with their baby, studying nutrition, or lowering their cholesterol.

Sunny Mae Miller, SoulCycle instructor

“I’m actually studying for a nutrition coach certification right now. I was just promoted to master instructor at SoulCycle, which is a huge deal. So I’m focusing on what the next step is and how I can up my game. Nutrition is a big part of that. So many of us just work out without thinking about what it is that’s fueling our bodies or what’s making us feel good or bad. I’m all about what makes us feel good. What works for one person doesn’t always work for another. My goal is to work on my own nutrition and hopefully help some others along the way.”

Jason Vanterpool, F45 U Street studio director

“I’m supercharged to take on some great fitness challenges in 2020. One of my resolutions is to run 35 miles each month alongside another F45 trainer. Another resolution is to focus on my work/life balance. Washingtonians are always chasing the side hustle and not leaving enough time to take care of ourselves, so getting in a daily sweat is one of my big goals for 2020. I’d like to continue to introduce F45 to new audiences and spread the word through pop-up classes, like the one we did this fall at 12 Stories. Lastly, I want to try a new workout each month—since there are so many different types of fitness options in DC, why not get outside that comfort zone?”

Errick McAdams, personal trainer

“I want to lower my cholesterol, run my first race while pushing my son in his jog stroller, and run the SeaWheeze half-marathon for the fourth time. (That won’t be the stroller race!)”

Arnie Gaither, Rumble Boxing DC founding trainer

“For 2020, my clients and I are going to focus on overcoming plateaus. I hear it all the time, especially in group fitness, that clients can become ‘bored’ or are ‘no longer seeing results.’ These are common feelings, so we have to continue to spice things up and find new personal challenges by finding different ways to make our fitness goals fun and productive such as: 1) Invite friends: You’ll be surprised how much a familiar face could push you during a workout. 2) Utilize technology more: If you have a Fitbit, Apple Watch, etc., use these devices to measure workouts. If you burned 200 calories on Monday, see if you can burn 250 when you work out the next time. For heart rate monitoring, try to limit the recovery time even if the rest of the class is recovering. Although you are in a group class, you still want to maximize your results. 3) Monitor your resistance weight: I’m guilty of taking the most convenient weight, although I could do more. Most HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts consist of compound movements with high reps, so you want to increase slowly—maybe 2.5-to-5 pounds per month. For more focused moves like a squat or chest press, I would say increase by 5-to-10 pounds per month. 4) Work out with your favorite fitness trainer: I’d be thrilled to find out someone wanted to know the next time I was taking class so they could join! It’s a great way to get free advice and learn how to level up moves and workouts. Definitely a win-win.”

Gabby Lubin, SweatDC coach

“My 2020 New Year’s resolution is to support those beyond myself and the typical group fitness experts. Group exercise has so much to offer those who invest emotionally: you become stronger both mentally and physically. So in 2020, I’ll expand my services to a population who needs it the most: educators. In 2018, 26 percent of DC educators left the classroom. As a former teacher, I will help prevent further educator burnout through six-week programs, in-school sessions, and overall stress support at Sweat DC. All are invited to join!”

Shayla Cornick, Cycled! Studios owner

“I’m turning 40 this year (January 5) and aiming to be the healthiest version of myself. I recently gained lottery entrance into the 2020 Cherry Blossom race, and I couldn’t be more excited. I ran my very first Cherry Blossom race at the sweet age of 30, and 10 years later, I’m planning to show myself and others how we can only get better with time (and wisdom). Although this will be my seventh race, I’m planning to set a personal record this year.”

Join the conversation!