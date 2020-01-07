Did Jeff Bezos Just Buy a Second Kalorama Mansion?

In 2016, Jeff Bezos paid $23 million in cash for the old Textile Museum in Kalorama and began transforming it into his DC compound. Now, a source says it appears he has snapped up the mansion right across the street, at 2325 S Street, NW. (Check out photo #17 in the slideshow — that’s a direct view of the old Textile Museum, now Casa de Bezos.)

The home hit the market a month ago for $4,995,000—which seems ambitious, especially since December is the doldrums for real estate. It has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a wine cellar and a roof deck. But property records show it last sold in 2001 for $1,446,000—more than $3.5 million less than its current list price. Instead of sitting on the market, the place was under contract in less than two weeks.

What kind of buyer might be willing to plunk down close to $5 million for such a listing? The kind who runs the world’s biggest company. Why? Maybe to salvage some of his own privacy.

Bezos’s spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment. We will update this story if we learn more.

